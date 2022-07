Sussex County Health and Human Services Administrator Carol A. Novrit was recognized by county commissioners, legislative representatives, constitutional officers and colleagues on Wednesday, June 22, for her invaluable contributions to Sussex County and its residents. After 43 years of serving in county government, Novrit retired on June 30.

Novrit was born and raised in New Jersey. The majority of her career has been dedicated to directing a variety of county human service-related agencies in both Sussex and Morris counties. Novrit came to Sussex County in 2007 as the division director for Social Services and the Office of Transit. In 2016, she was appointed to her current position as the Sussex County Health and Human Services administrator.

In the county’s retirement announcement, it said, “The accomplishments Carol achieved and the foundation of community support she forged during her tenure with Sussex County are too numerous to list. Her strong leadership skills and innovative mindset helped the county navigate through a recession, a devastating fire that destroyed five transit buses, sustaining and enhancing transportation services in the midst of declining state and federal grant funding, and more recently, response efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Health and Human Services administrator, Carol’s extraordinary leadership helped to cultivate a strong connection and presence within the community, taking the department to new levels. Symposiums were held within the community to raise awareness and educate providers about mental health, opioid addiction, human services, vaping for law enforcement and educators, social media prevention techniques to address teen suicide, and juvenile justice intervention programs and services.”

The announcement also noted how Novrit’s “creative” management led to the establishment of key programming and opportunities for the Divisions of Community and Youth Services, Health, Senior Services, Social Services and the Office of Transit. Under her leadership, an Overdose Fatality Review Team was implemented to review overdose fatalities through a holistic lens, including social services and education, to identify gaps in systems and make recommendations for positive change.

The Sussex County Board of Commissioners said, “From the moment Carol Novrit has stepped foot in Sussex County she has been about one thing and one thing only — helping our residents. The positive impact that she has made in Sussex County is remarkable and our communities will benefit from her efforts for decades to come. Carol has been an extraordinary Health and Human Services director for Sussex County with undeniable commitment and leadership. The Sussex County Commissioner Board wishes Carol the very best with her well-earned retirement and we couldn’t be more thankful for her tremendous work in Sussex County.”