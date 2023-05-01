Sussex County Bird Club celebrates 70 years

About 80 people attended the Sussex County Bird Club’s 70th anniversary gala dinner April 27 at the Lafayette House.

Author and world wildlife photographer Kevin Karlson was the guest speaker, and Scott Rando showed some of his photos in a slideshow.

During the dinner, the club received the Brandwein Medal from the Brandwein Institute in Port Jervis, N.Y. Established in 2006, the award is given to people and/or organizations whose focus is in keeping with Paul and Mary Brandwein’s commitment to education, lifelong learning, nature and community.

A bronze medallion engraved with the likeness of Paul Brandwein and a $1,000 prize were presented to club president Bill McDaniel by the Brandwein Institute’s president David Bavoso and president emeritus Jack Padalino, a 60-year member of the Sussex County Bird Club.