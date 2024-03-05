Students take kindness ‘cereasly’

Let’s hope the Franklin Borough School’s campaign to spread kindness works as well as a stunt there did Thursday, Feb. 29.

A student and a teacher who were recognized for their acts of kindness started a circular formation of 432 cereal boxes falling in the gym as the entire student body watched.

Slightly more than a minute later, all the boxes lay flat on the ground.

Soon after, students ranging from the youngest to the oldest in the grades K-8 school were collecting the boxes and packaging them for delivery to local food pantries.

Before the stunt, Superintendent John Giacchi said students had collected the boxes during the previous month.

Each box represents an act of kindness, he noted. “By hitting them over, we’re going to show the domino effect that kindness can have in the school community by spreading kindness one kind act at a time.”

During the month, students and staff members were recognized for their kind acts, which were reported anonymously to school officials.

The school counselor, Christina Lash-Lain, suggested knocking over the cereal boxes after seeing it done elsewhere.

The 13 seventh- and eighth-graders on the school’s Climate Team organized the project. “They’ve been in charge every step of the way. I just kind of guide them,” she said.

They tested knocking down the boxes in a straight line in an upstairs hallway but had not tried it in the circulation formation before Feb. 29.

Principal Lisa Vallacchi described the stunt as “cereasly amazing.”

Lash-Lain said she was surprised by how fast the boxes fell. “Not one glitch.”