Students learning about business

Ogdensburg Elementary School is the first elementary school in Sussex County to begin a middle school-level Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter.

The schools serves grades preK-8.

Through academic competition, educational programs and leadership development, students in FBLA prepare for careers in business.

Superintendent/Principal Dave Astor said the FBLA officers are eighth-grader Sofia Lawrence, president; eighth-grader Julianna Capriglione, vice president; seventh-grader Colby Allison, secretary; eighth-grader Sheridan Mundy, treasurer; eighth-grader Maya Gordon, reporter; and seventh-grader Landon Smith, community correspondent.

Teachers Jamie Winton and Cindy Gunderman volunteered to encourage the students’ early interest in entrepreneurship.

The FBLA chapter will participate in educational field trips, fundraisers and “some challenging endeavors that will positively represent Ogdensburg School,” Astor said.

Recently, the owners of the Country Kitchen luncheonette came to the school to tell FBLA members about their restaurant. The small business, which serves breakfast and lunch, is on Main Street, just down the road from the school.

The owners talked about how they began their business and the struggles they encountered.

“The FBLA was so intrigued that we took a field trip there one Friday morning to enjoy a wonderful breakfast. It was not only delicious but also quick and is a perfect Sunday morning meal,” Astor said.