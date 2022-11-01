Stockholm Methodist church plans craft fair

The Stockholm United Methodist Church will host its second annual Fall Craft Fair on Nov. 12m at the church (38 CR515, Stockholm, NJ 07460) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fall Craft Fair will include: Crafts (Fall, Christmas, general), Jewelry, Clothing, Housewares, Natural Care Products, Bake Table, Hot Dog cart, and more. The craft fair will be held rain or shine in the church hall; tables are available for $20.

Call Lee Selsor at 973-886-0802 for table reservations. Proceeds from the Craft Fair will be used to support church ministry projects and local ministry outreach of the Stockholm United Methodist Church to help local families in needed.