Sparta event to feature Revolutionary-era food and music

Sparta REV250 will host an 18th-century-themed evening of food and entertainment at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Camp Sacajawea, 251 White Lake Road.

The event will feature a period menu prepared by Lady Blaize Culinary Arts, followed by a presentation and concert by Erik and Elizah Lichak, known as the “Ministers of Apollo.”

The program includes a demonstration of 18th-century hygiene, fashion and cosmetics using antique personal items and historically based recipes. The presentation will conclude with a concert of songs and instrumental music from the Revolutionary War era.

Tickets are $55 per person, excluding bar purchases, and are available through Eventbrite.