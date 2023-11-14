Sowden re-elected mayor

John Sowden IV won re-election as mayor of Franklin in the Nov. 7 election, according to unofficial results updated by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Mail-in and absentee ballots are accepted up to six days after Election Day, and provisional ballots are counted after the deadline for receiving mail-in/absentee ballots.

Sowden, a Republican who served three terms on the Borough Council, received 478 votes compared with 294 for Shane Hrbek, an Independent who serves on the Board of Education.

Hardyston school board

Nicholas Demsak, Brian Drelick and Susan Lucarelli were leading in the race for three seats on the Hardyston Township Board of Election, according to the unofficial results.

Demsak, who has served three terms on the board, had 884 votes; Drelick had 827; and Lucarelli, a two-term board member, had 740.

They were followed by Ana Bertoni DeOliveira with 715, Savas Savidis with 698, Renee Maupai with 686 and Lorraine Menonna with 457.

Lafayette school board

Deborah Fagan, Josh Aikens and William Dianella won re-election to the Lafayette Township Board of Education, according to the unofficial results.

Fagan received 386 votes, Aikens had 383 and Dianella had 376 compared with 171 for Perry Williams.

Wallkill Valley school board

Jacqueline Elmo won re-election to a seat on the Wallkill Valley Regional Board of Education representing Hardyston, according to the unofficial results.

She had 638 votes compared with 560 for Zachery Dora, 279 for Brian Tobachnick and 211 for Michael Davina.