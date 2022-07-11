Snufftown Garden Club to raise funds for Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker

The Snufftown Garden Club will be holding a yard sale to help raise funds for Sussex County’s first ever Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker, slated to be placed at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, at 75 N Church Road, Sparta.

Sussex County’s first Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker is being sponsored by the folks at the Snufftown Garden Club, the Garden Club of New Jersey and the New Jersey DOT. Blue Star memorial markers are a nationwide program to honor servicemen and women of past, present, and future generations.

This program began with members of the Garden Club of New Jersey in collaboration with the New Jersey Highway Department at the close of World War II to recognize servicemen and women as they returned from battle.

Blue Star memorial markers are recognized as highway markers, found along highways, or as byway markers, usually found in public parks or rest areas. Sussex County’s first memorial marker was a byway marker, currently located in Founders Park at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, which was dedicated in April 2022. It was sponsored by the Sussex County Garden Club, the Garden Club of New Jersey and the New Jersey DOT.

The Snufftown Garden Club yard sale will take place July 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4442 Rudetown Road, Hamburg. All items were donated by 20+ members of the garden club and are marked from $1 to $10. If you’d like to contribute to this cause, stop by and give, or buy, what you can.