Snow much fun

Friday, Dec. 16

Drama Geek Studios Presents “Elf the Musical Jr.”: Drama Geek Studios will present a musical performance of the beloved Christmas movie “Elf” Dec 16, 17, and 18. Tickets are available online. Location: Sussex County Community College Performing Arts Center: 1 College Hill Rd., Newton.

Victorian Christmas at Ringwood Manor: Tours of the Ringwood Manor House will be held Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 18. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children 5-12 years of age. Location: 1304 Sloatsburg Rd, Ringwood.

Orange County Holiday Lights Tour: A holiday lights tour including caroling, a live nativity, hot cocoa, and a free boxed meal. Pick up is at 4 p.m. and return is at 8 p.m. RSVP to Kathy Barnett at 845-615-3713 as limited seating is available.

Tree lighting at Smith Clove Park in Monroe: Visit Santa and the Grinch which enjoying hot chocolate, live music, carolers, crafts for kids and holiday trees under the tent from 6pm - 7pm. Location: Smith Clove Park, 133 Spring St. Monroe, N.Y.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Skylands Stadium Light Show and Christmas Village: Drive through a one-mile holiday light show at Skylands Stadium featuring over 2 million lights. Then enjoy seasonal foods and stroll through through the Christmas Village, featuring a ferris wheel, beer garden, ice rink, and more. Pricing starts at $29 per car. Open through Dec. 30. Location: Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

Watts Christmas Wonderland: Drive through magical Christmas lights and inflatable displays. The Wonderland is open from 6-9 p.m. now through Dec. 30. Cost is $5 per vehicle, cash only. Location: Scotchtown Rd., Goshen N.Y.

Peace, Love, & Lights at Bethel Woods: Drive through a world lit up at the historical location of 1969’s Woodstock, open daily through Jan. 1. One ticket per car. Tickets are available online. Address: 200 Hurd Rd. Bethel, N.Y.

14th Annual Holiday Lights in Bloom at Orange County Arboretum: Enjoy holiday light displays throughout the arboretum Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays until Dec. 18. No pets. There will be no holiday boutique this year due to fire. Location: Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 211 NY-416, Montgomery, N.Y.

Sunday, Dec. 18

West Milford Breakfast with Santa, hosted by Knights of Columbus Council 6139, from 8 - 11:30 a.m. at 1911 Union Valley Road in Hewitt, West Milford.

Hopatcong Marketplace Holiday Market: Shop local artisan vendors at the holiday market from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The market is located at 120 River Styx Rd. in Hopatcong. The parking lot location is: 47 Hopatchung Rd., Hopatcong.

Newton Breakfast with Santa, hosted by Sparta Boy Scout Troop 1150 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Kids 2 years and younger are free. Location: Harmony Lodge No. 8, 519 US-206, Newton.

Menorah Lighting: Join Rabbi Mendel Subov at 4:30 p.m. for Sparta Township’s Menorah Lighting on the first night of Chanukah. Festivities to follow the religious ceremony. Location: Sparta VFW, 66 Main St.

Menorah Lighting: The public is invited to attend a menorah lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. outside the Vernon Township Fire House, 537 Route 515.

Grand Helicopter Gelt Drop and Menorah Lighting: Join Chabad Center for Jewish Life at 4 p.m. for Chanukah Festivities traditional treats, refreshments and crafts. Location: Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 94 Gilbert St. Monroe, N.Y.