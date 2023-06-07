Smoke infiltrates tristate area; advisories issued

The first reports of smoke in the Northeast flooded in Tuesday afternoon, June 6, as wildfires blazing through eastern Canada blew smoke into the United States.

By midday Wednesday, June 7, the tristate area remained blanketed in a dense smog.

Multiple local counties, including Orange County, N.Y., Pike County, Pa., and Sussex County, N.J., issued air quality warnings, urging citizens to take measures to protect their health.

Some local school districts are taking precautions. Monroe-Woodbury Central School District and Vernon Township School Districts moved all outdoor activities inside.

West Milford High School postponed its awards and scholarship night, scheduled for Wednesday, until Thursday, June 15.

Warwick Valley Central School District in Warwick, N.Y., also moved all outdoor activities indoors, including recess, physical education and all after-school activities. Superintendent David Leach noted that the district also canceled two field trips because of the smoke.

The district made the decisions based on the Air Quality Index (AQI), which as of noon Wednesday, stood at 152 for Warwick, according to local weather reports.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a warning that “smoke exposure has the potential to increase human health risk.”

AQI levels of more than 150 are considered unhealthy, according to the EPA. Levels between 100 and 150 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease, older adults, pregnant people and children.

Pike County also is under an air quality advisory from the National Weather Service. As of press time, the Delaware Valley School District in Pike County had not commented on whether it had taken actions because of the smoke.

Warnings remain

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a warning early Wednesday morning; it remains in effect until midnight Friday, June 9.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) issued air quality advisories for multiple counties, including Orange. This advisory is in place until midnight Thursday, June 8.

“Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an AQI value of 100 for the pollutant of fine particulate,” the NYSDEC alert said.

Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll said poor air quality would peak Wednesday and predicted that conditions would improve as the weekend approaches.

“From Friday through Sunday, smoke concentrations look light to occasionally moderate at this time. However, smoke concentration forecasts are subject to change based on the behavior of the fires and predicted wind flow,” his report said.