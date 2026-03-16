SCCC hosts 57th annual Teen Arts Festival

Sussex County Community College hosted the 57th annual Sussex County Teen Arts Festival on March 10, welcoming more than 1,600 students and teachers from across the county for a day of performances, workshops and visual arts exhibitions.

The festival drew participants from 22 schools and arts studios and featured 150 adjudicated student performances, 40 hands-on workshops and demonstrations, and displays of student artwork in disciplines including poetry, prose, film, fine art, musical theater, instrumental music and vocal music.

“We are incredibly proud to host an event that celebrates the immense talent of Sussex County’s young artists,” said Anita Collins, teen arts coordinator. “It’s inspiring to see students explore their creativity and gain confidence in their artistic pursuits.”

College faculty, volunteers, student ambassadors and technical staff helped prepare the campus for the event, with student volunteers from fine arts, graphic design, theater and performing arts programs assisting throughout the day.

Four schools attended the festival for the first time this year, with organizers saying teachers praised the campus and students described the event as the “best field trip ever.”

“The Teen Arts Festival gives students the opportunity to experience a wide range of artistic disciplines while also introducing them to potential career paths in the arts,” said Nancy Gallo, associate vice president of academic affairs.

A visual arts reception followed March 11 in the campus galleries, where student work will remain on display through March 24. Selected artwork and performances will represent Sussex County at the New Jersey State Teen Arts Festival in June at Middlesex College.

Festival selections also will appear in the 2026 edition of SCCC’s Idiom & Image magazine. Organizers said funding for the event came from the college, Sussex County school districts, private donations and grants administered through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.