Roof leaks, blizzard cause brief closure of Newton MVC office

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) office in Newton reopened Tuesday after it was closed last week due to roof leaks and water intrusion, which necessitated immediate repairs and cleanup.

Opening was originally scheduled for Monday, but delayed due to the blizzard.

“We anticipated reopening Newton on Tuesday, Feb. 24,” MVC Press Secretary William Connolly said Monday. “However, due to the blizzard sweeping across New Jersey, we [needed] to conduct an additional assessment of the facility.”

Connolly said MVC’s Health & Safety unit has been actively monitoring the situation on-site.

“Thus far, no concerns have been raised about mold by the remediation team or health and safety professionals,” he said. “Our staff will continue to monitor the situation to ensure it is handled properly, as the safety of our employees and customers is our top priority.”

Connolly said customers affected by the closure with canceled appointments have been notified that they can use their appointment cancellation notices to receive service as walk-in customers at nearby agencies or at Newton once it reopens. These cancellation notices were sent to customers via email and text messages.