Raffle benefits Benny’s Bodega

Benny’s Bodega and Jennifer Shotwell each received $25,000 on Thursday, March 21 in a 50/50 raffle sponsored by Bill DeBoer.

This is the second year that DeBoer, co-owner and vice president at DeBoer’s Auto in Hamburg, has sponsored the fundraising event.

The winner was announced at a party at the Irish Cottage Inn in Franklin.

Benny’s Bodega, which relies solely on donations, is set up like a store for people who are struggling to “shop” for food, clothing, hygiene and cleaning supplies free of charge. It serves the ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) population: people who work hard but don’t earn enough to get by although they make too much to receive government assistance.

The nonprofit is located at 166 Spring St., Newton.