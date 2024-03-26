x
Raffle benefits Benny’s Bodega

Newton /
| 26 Mar 2024 | 01:29
    BB1 Jennifer Shotwell, center, wins $25,000 in a fundraising raffle benefiting Benny’s Bodega in Newton. (Photo provided)
    BB2 Benjamin and Heather Davey, founders of Benny’s Bodega in Newton, pose with Bill DeBoer, co-owner of DeBoer’s Auto in Hamburg. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    BB3 The winner of the 50/50 raffle was announced Thursday, March 21.
    BB4 Nicole Albert, Aldo Putignano and Rocky Wilson enjoy the party at the Irish Cottage Inn in Franklin.
    The Mike Lawlor Band entertained at the event.
    From left are Heather Davey, Jessica Garrigan and Nicole Wagner.
    Lisa Labbee, Cassandra DiNino and Easton Ormond.
    Ashley Albert and Leila Marie Samanich.
    Raffle benefits Benny’s Bodega

Benny’s Bodega and Jennifer Shotwell each received $25,000 on Thursday, March 21 in a 50/50 raffle sponsored by Bill DeBoer.

This is the second year that DeBoer, co-owner and vice president at DeBoer’s Auto in Hamburg, has sponsored the fundraising event.

The winner was announced at a party at the Irish Cottage Inn in Franklin.

Benny’s Bodega, which relies solely on donations, is set up like a store for people who are struggling to “shop” for food, clothing, hygiene and cleaning supplies free of charge. It serves the ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) population: people who work hard but don’t earn enough to get by although they make too much to receive government assistance.

The nonprofit is located at 166 Spring St., Newton.