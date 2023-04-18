Proposed budget has flat tax rate

The Hardyston Township Council introduced a proposed $12.5 million municipal budget for 2023 at its March meeting.

The local tax levy would be about $7.8 million.

Township Manager Carrine Piccolo-Kaufer said the budget would not raise the municipal tax rate for the second year in a row.

She credited careful fiscal planning for allowing the township to improve roads and municipal facilities and provide essential services with a stable tax rate.

Overall, appropriations would increase by 1.5 percent.

“Despite significant increases in appropriations for employee pension obligations, utility and fuel costs, and public works operations, the township was able to introduce a budget with no impact to the taxpayers,” she noted.

The proposed budget benefits from an increase in ratables because of new construction throughout the township, she added.

The spending plan includes $648,674 to fund upgrades to municipal facilities.

The American Rescue Plan provided $407,474 for the capital budget.

Council members pointed out that Hardyston has more than a dozen shared-service agreements with neighboring municipalities that save close to $1 million.

The council will hold a public hearing and final vote on the proposed budget at its meeting Wednesday, April 26.