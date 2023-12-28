Proposed apartments face opposition

Residents of Hamburg and Hardyston are asking their Land Use Boards to reject a proposed four-building apartment complex on Route 23 near Airgas and Penny Rock Estates known as “Woods at Hamburg,” saying its construction would change the character of their neighborhood.

The project calls for four three-story buildings with 10 two-bedroom rental apartments and garage areas in each. The main part of the development would be in Hamburg with a stormwater basin in Hardyston. It is proposed to be built directly behind the homes on Fairview Avenue.

Julie Lacatena, who lives on Fairview just over the Hamburg line in Hardyston, has submitted a petition to both towns to stop the project.

“I would like to highlight that our community has always cherished its natural surroundings, quiet ambiance and quality of life,” she wrote in the petition, which, at last count, was approaching 500 signatures.

“The proposed development, in its current form, poses a significant threat to these characteristics that are vital to our community’s identity. The increased density and traffic that would accompany the apartment complex would disrupt the delicate balance we have worked hard to maintain.”

Lacatena also highlighted environmental concerns about the stormwater basin, which would directly affect her yard.

She has been joined in her concerns by Fairview Avenue neighbors Maryann and John Jervis, who live right over the line in Hamburg.

“We have a deck with a nice yard and wooded area behind that,” Maryann said. “We raised our kids here, and if this project comes to fruition, our backyard basically becomes a three-story rental unit.”

Multiple phone calls to Beattie Padavano, the attorney representing developer SMS Hamburg, were not returned.

Dykstra Walker Design Group, a civil engineering, planning, surveying and environmental services firm involved in the proposed project, declined comment.

The project is scheduled to come before the Hamburg Land Use Board on Jan. 10 and before the Hardyston Land Use Board on Jan. 23.

CORRECTION: The total number of apartments was incorrect in an earlier version of this article.