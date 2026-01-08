Project Self-Sufficiency to Offer parenting courses

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer a series of online and in-person parenting courses beginning in January, including the 24/7 Dad program for fathers and the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program for parents and caregivers of young children.

Fathers are invited to attend workshops designed specifically for them through the 24/7 Dad program, which will be offered online and in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Created by the National Fatherhood Initiative, the program focuses on five characteristics of nurturing and effective fathering and is designed for both expectant and experienced fathers.

Participants will explore topics including healthy manhood, physical and emotional health, appropriate emotional expression, discipline and co-parenting. Twelve consecutive sessions will be held from Jan. 20 through Feb. 26 at Project Self-Sufficiency. Pizza and child care will be provided for in-person participants.

“We are excited to be offering the 24/7 Dad program to the community,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “This curriculum invites fathers to examine their relationships with partners and children and addresses topics such as anger, communication, competition and fun.”

Project Self-Sufficiency will also offer the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program, developed by the American Psychological Association, to help parents build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems and encourage effective anger management. The program is designed to educate parents and caregivers of young children about creating safe, nurturing environments that protect children from violence.

ACT Raising Safe Kids classes will be offered via Zoom on Tuesdays from Jan. 20 through March 10 at 6 p.m.

“We are delighted to continue offering these innovative parenting courses to the general public,” Berry-Toon said. “Effective parenting plays an important role in preventing behavioral issues and violence, and both programs encourage participants to strengthen relationships with their partners and children.”