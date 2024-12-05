x
Photos: Tree Lighting & Holiday Concert in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg /
| 05 Dec 2024 | 10:10
    Students perform Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Tree Lighting &amp; Holiday Concert at Ogdensburg Elementary School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Isla Allen, Johana Gorga, Ellie Allen, and Teighan and Tenleigh Wottle.
    Aria Huelsenbeck
    Santa arrives on a firetruck at Ogdensburg Elementary School.
    The Christmas tree is lit.
