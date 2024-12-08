x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Tree Lighting Ceremony in Hardyston

Hardyston /
| 08 Dec 2024 | 03:01
    Santa arrives for the annual Tree Lighting Seremony Friday, Dec. 6 at the Hardyston municipal building. (Photos by Ava Lamorte)
    Santa arrives for the annual Tree Lighting Seremony Friday, Dec. 6 at the Hardyston municipal building. (Photos by Ava Lamorte)
    Photos: Tree Lighting Ceremony in Hardyston
    Photos: Tree Lighting Ceremony in Hardyston
    From left are Hardyston Councilmen Stan Kula and Santo Verrilli, Mayor Frank Cicerale and Deputy Mayor Brian Kaminski.
    From left are Hardyston Councilmen Stan Kula and Santo Verrilli, Mayor Frank Cicerale and Deputy Mayor Brian Kaminski.
    Wallkill Valley Girl Scouts, from left, are Cara Masino, Brooke Jensen and Nicole Wasniowska. The event includes hot chocolate and cookies as well as holiday crafts.
    Wallkill Valley Girl Scouts, from left, are Cara Masino, Brooke Jensen and Nicole Wasniowska. The event includes hot chocolate and cookies as well as holiday crafts.
    Caitlin, Dean, Deano and Wyatt Carrigan.
    Caitlin, Dean, Deano and Wyatt Carrigan.
    Bob and Kaylee Haftek.
    Bob and Kaylee Haftek.
    Cara Bradford with Francine and Jim Sollers.
    Cara Bradford with Francine and Jim Sollers.
    Photos: Tree Lighting Ceremony in Hardyston
    Photos: Tree Lighting Ceremony in Hardyston