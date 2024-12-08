Home
Photos: Tree Lighting Ceremony in Hardyston
ava lamorte
Hardyston
/
| 08 Dec 2024 | 03:01
Santa arrives for the annual Tree Lighting Seremony Friday, Dec. 6 at the Hardyston municipal building. (Photos by Ava Lamorte)
From left are Hardyston Councilmen Stan Kula and Santo Verrilli, Mayor Frank Cicerale and Deputy Mayor Brian Kaminski.
Wallkill Valley Girl Scouts, from left, are Cara Masino, Brooke Jensen and Nicole Wasniowska. The event includes hot chocolate and cookies as well as holiday crafts.
Caitlin, Dean, Deano and Wyatt Carrigan.
Bob and Kaylee Haftek.
Cara Bradford with Francine and Jim Sollers.
