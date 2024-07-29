x
Photos: Summer Swap and Sell

Franklin /
| 29 Jul 2024 | 11:50
    People look at items offered in the fourth annual Summer Swap and Sell on Saturday, July 27 in front of the Franklin Mineral Museum. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Fall Mineral Sale is planned Sept. 21-22 at the Franklin Fire Department and Fireman’s Memorial Park.
    Christine Colombrita and Margie Flores, both of North Arlington, have a table at the Summer Swap and Sell.
    Maureen Hartje of Staten Island at the Summer Swap and Sell.
    David Lerman of the North Jersey Mineralogical Society, based in Paterson.
