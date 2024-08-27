x
Photos: Pupstock Festival 2024

Augusta /
| 27 Aug 2024 | 05:21
    <b>Dogs and their owners at the Pupstock Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Kathy Redcliffe of Milford, Pa., and Munchkin play in the Giant Ball Pit at the Pupstock Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Dogs of all sizes accompanied by their owners at the Pupstock Festival.</b>
    <b>Proceeds from the event go to B.A.R.K.S., the Byram Animal Rescue Squad, and One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.) in Sparta.</b>
    <b>Dawn Alfieri of Lake Hopatcong with Nelson.</b>
    <b>Pete Spadora of Hardyston poses with Stella.</b>
    <b>Thanh Nguyen of Hawthorne with Ronin.</b>
    <b>A dog is surrounded by foam at the Puppy Foam Party.</b>
    <b>Justin Kosabutski and Steph Sindler of Wayne with Ollie.</b>
