Photos: Prince & Princess Ball

Franklin /
| 25 Feb 2025 | 05:28
    Children in grades preK-2 attend the Prince &amp; Princess Ball on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Franklin Borough School. It was organized by the Parent Teacher Organization. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Little princesses pose with the Beauty and the Beast at the Prince &amp; Princess Ball on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Franklin Borough School.
    Grayson Geuther
    Mikaela Constantinacos
    Colton Ross
    Jacob Narel
    From left are Kaia Villar Galicia, Gabriella Nahrwold and Aurora Nahrwold.
    Jenna and Leila Baez
    Rosie Salmon, left, and Mary-Lyn Lanham
    Children pose with the Beauty and the Beast at the Prince &amp; Princess Ball on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Franklin Borough School.
