Photos: New pickleball center hosts tournament

Lafayette /
| 28 Dec 2024 | 12:38
    PK1 Mark Galluccio of Sparta and Traci Kostelnik of Hardyston play in the first tournament at the new Sussex County YMCA Pickleball Center in Lafayette. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    PK2 The first tournament was Saturday, Dec. 28. The center opened Friday, Dec. 20.
    PK3 The next tournament is planned Tuesday, Jan. 28.
    PK4 The new YMCA Pickleball Center, 11 Millpond Road, Lafayette, has six indoor courts.
    Photos: New pickleball center hosts tournament
    Mark Galluccio of Sparta and Traci Kostelnik of Hardyston
