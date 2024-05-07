x
Photos: New Jersey Wine & Food Festival

Hamburg /
| 07 May 2024 | 04:26
    WF1 Chefs Karen Akunowicz and Sara Bradley and resort wine director Susanne Wagner take part in a panel on ‘Trailblazing Culinary Women’ on Saturday, May 4 at the New Jersey Wine &amp; Food Festival. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    WF2 Paul Miller Auto Group provides luxury vehicles for test drives Saturday, May 4 at the New Jersey Wine &amp; Food Festival at the Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg.
    WF3 A team of chefs prepared seasonal fare for the Marketplace Lunch on Saturday, May 4.
    WF4 New Jersey wines accompanied the seasonal fare at the Marketplace Lunch on Saturday, May 4.
    Paul Miller Auto Group provides luxury vehicles for test drives during the three-day festival.
    A staff member opens a bottle of wine.
    Preparations are under way for the Marketplace Lunch.
    The Marketplace Lunch features spring dishes, fresh oysters, pasta, carved meats and artisanal cheeses.
    Lobster was on the menu at the Marketplace Lunch.
