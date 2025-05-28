Home
Photos: Memorial Day service in Ogdensburg
maria kovic
Ogdensburg
/
| 28 May 2025 | 12:05
Retired Police Chief George Lott, Memorial Day chairman, salutes during the service Monday, May 26 at Ogdensburg Memorial Park at Heaters Pond. Lt. Robert A. Madden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10152 of Ogdensburg has held a Memorial Day service since it was formed in 1968. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Donald DeVore, chaplain of Lt. Robert A. Madden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10152, speaks at the Memorial Day service in Ogdensburg.
Ogdensburg honor guard members, from left, are VFW Post 10152 Commander Stephen Davis, trustee Thomas Hart, post member Dion Derkach and past post commander Robert Faasse.
Those who gave their lives for this country are remembered during the service at Heaters Pond.
Ogdensburg Mayor George Hutnick speaks during the service.
Residents watch the service.
Fire Department officials salute during the service.
Police officers salute.
Father Przemek Gawlik of St. Thomas Catholic Church speaks during the service.
Alexandria Schoen and Brennan Cottrell of Ogdensburg.
Residents watch the service.
Donald DeVore, chaplain of Lt. Robert A. Madden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10152, speaks at the service.
