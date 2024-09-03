x
Photos: Ice cream with the cops

| 03 Sep 2024 | 08:50
    Hamburg police officers talk to students during an ‘Ice Cream with the Cops’ event Thursday, Aug. 29 at Hamburg School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Michael Martino and Bryan Csakvary of Hamburg.
    Carsyh Fishon of Hamburg.
    The event was sponsored by the Hamburg School PTA.
