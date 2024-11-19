x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Harlem Wizards fundraiser

Hamburg /
| 19 Nov 2024 | 06:04
    Wallkill Valley Regional High School special-education teacher Dan Gibson and other staff members take on the Harlem Wizards in a fundraising game Saturday night, Nov. 17. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Wallkill Valley Regional High School special-education teacher Dan Gibson and other staff members take on the Harlem Wizards in a fundraising game Saturday night, Nov. 17. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Harlem Wizards play Wallkill Valley Regional High School faculty and staff members Saturday night, Nov. 17.
    The Harlem Wizards play Wallkill Valley Regional High School faculty and staff members Saturday night, Nov. 17.
    A member of the Harlem Wizards juggles three basketballs.
    A member of the Harlem Wizards juggles three basketballs.
    A Harlem Wizard swings from the hoop.
    A Harlem Wizard swings from the hoop.
    Anthony Lugo of Milford, Pa., wears a Harlem Wizards jersey at the fundraising game Saturday night, Nov. 16 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School in Hamburg.
    Anthony Lugo of Milford, Pa., wears a Harlem Wizards jersey at the fundraising game Saturday night, Nov. 16 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School in Hamburg.
    A Harlem Wizard swings from the hoop.
    A Harlem Wizard swings from the hoop.
    The Harlem Wizards warm up before the game.
    The Harlem Wizards warm up before the game.
    The Harlem Wizards warm up before the game.
    The Harlem Wizards warm up before the game.
    The Wallkill Valley cheerleaders.
    The Wallkill Valley cheerleaders.
    The Harlem Wizards pose before the game.
    The Harlem Wizards pose before the game.