x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Hardyston Veterans Day Ceremony

Hardyston /
| 10 Nov 2024 | 03:34
    The flags are brought in for Hardyston’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The flags are brought in for Hardyston’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Photos: Hardyston Veterans Day Ceremony
    Photos: Hardyston Veterans Day Ceremony
    Photos: Hardyston Veterans Day Ceremony
    Lt. Col. Alexander Burgos speaks during the ceremony.
    Lt. Col. Alexander Burgos speaks during the ceremony.
    Air Force veteran Robert Caggiano plays taps during the ceremony.
    Air Force veteran Robert Caggiano plays taps during the ceremony.
    Larry and Dorithy Decker of Hardyston.
    Larry and Dorithy Decker of Hardyston.
    Steve Skorupka of Hardyston.
    Steve Skorupka of Hardyston.
    Photos: Hardyston Veterans Day Ceremony