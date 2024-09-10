x
Photos: Hardyston Day 2024

Hardyston /
| 10 Sep 2024 | 02:29
    Children play on inflatables at Hardyston Day 2024 on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Wheatsworth Field in Hamburg. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Children play on the swings.
    The petting zoo features goats and other animals.
    Annabelle Baldassano of Hardyston.
    A rock-climbing wall is set up at the annual event.
    People climb on the train for a ride.
    Adrianna Mays and Aubree Delvecchio, both of Saddle Brook, visit the Appalachian Animal Experience petting zoo.
    Marian Benedicto of Vernon and Mardella Venable and Beverly Putrino, both of Hardyston.
    Photos: Hardyston Day 2024
