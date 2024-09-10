Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Hardyston Day 2024
maria kovic
Hardyston
/
| 10 Sep 2024 | 02:29
Children play on inflatables at Hardyston Day 2024 on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Wheatsworth Field in Hamburg. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Children play on the swings.
The petting zoo features goats and other animals.
Annabelle Baldassano of Hardyston.
A rock-climbing wall is set up at the annual event.
People climb on the train for a ride.
Adrianna Mays and Aubree Delvecchio, both of Saddle Brook, visit the Appalachian Animal Experience petting zoo.
Marian Benedicto of Vernon and Mardella Venable and Beverly Putrino, both of Hardyston.
