Photos: Hamburg Day 2024

Hamburg /
| 27 Aug 2024 | 05:25
    Enzo Brancaccio of Hamburg slides down an inflatable Sunday, Aug. 25 at Hamburg Day 2024. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Animals from Jack’s Petting Farm draw a crowd at Hamburg Day 2024. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Hope Dowd of Hamburg communes with a pony.
    Alanna Bileci of Newton on the rock tower.
    Elizabeth and McKenna Weite of Hamburg play with rabbits.
    Skylar Titka of Hamburg is Little Miss Hamburg 2024.
    Yesilbert Veras of Paterson watches goats from Jack’s Petting Farm.
    Hope Dowd of Hamburg has a chicken on her head.
    Pauline VanTassel and Jcob Boone of PVT Artistry.
    Enzo Brancaccio of Hamburg.
