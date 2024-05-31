x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Fireman’s Carnival

Jefferson /
| 31 May 2024 | 09:41
    Julia Guerrero of Rockaway on a ride Thursday, May 30 at the Fireman’s Carnival in Jefferson. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Julia Guerrero of Rockaway on a ride Thursday, May 30 at the Fireman’s Carnival in Jefferson. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The carnival at Jefferson Township Middle School runs through Saturday, June 1.
    The carnival at Jefferson Township Middle School runs through Saturday, June 1.
    Fireworks are scheduled Saturday night.
    Fireworks are scheduled Saturday night.
    Joseph, Vicki and Allen Burek of Franklin.
    Joseph, Vicki and Allen Burek of Franklin.
    Steve, James and Katerina Knapp of Rockaway.
    Steve, James and Katerina Knapp of Rockaway.
    Photos: Fireman’s Carnival
    Photos: Fireman’s Carnival
    Photos: Fireman’s Carnival
    Photos: Fireman’s Carnival
    Photos: Fireman’s Carnival
    Photos: Fireman’s Carnival
    Mark and Melissa Bernabei of New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
    Mark and Melissa Bernabei of New Jersey Forest Fire Service.