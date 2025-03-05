x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Family STEM Day in Franklin

| 05 Mar 2025 | 05:07
    Corey Houghtaling watches his son Andrew play at Family STEM Day on Feb. 20 at Franklin Borough School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Corey Houghtaling watches his son Andrew play at Family STEM Day on Feb. 20 at Franklin Borough School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Jenga was a popular activity.
    Jenga was a popular activity.
    Children play with items in water.
    Children play with items in water.
    Student projects on display.
    Student projects on display.
    Bella Tan plays with an item in the water.
    Bella Tan plays with an item in the water.
    Photos: Family STEM Day in Franklin
    Corey and Andrew Houghtaling play Jenga.
    Corey and Andrew Houghtaling play Jenga.
    Parents look at student projects.
    Parents look at student projects.
    Christian Walters and Nick Davis.
    Christian Walters and Nick Davis.
    Mason Heddy.
    Mason Heddy.
    Photos: Family STEM Day in Franklin