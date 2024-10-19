x
Photos: Fall Fest in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg /
| 19 Oct 2024 | 09:13
    Addison Smith poses in the pumpkin patch at the Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Ogdensburg. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Lily Flores, Samarah Cuevas and Luna Flores, all of Ogdensburg, feed goats at the Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Lily Flores, Samarah Cuevas and Luna Flores, all of Ogdensburg, feed goats at the Fall Fest.
    The event was sponsored by the Ogdensburg Historical Society, Ogdensburg Fire Department and Ogdensburg Borough.
    A tug of war.
    Gabby and Shawn Tussey.
    Joe Mora, Kathy Little, Joyce Smith and Rosemary Mora.
    Chris and Robert Sanchez.
