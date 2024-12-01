Home
Photos: Christmas tree lighting in Franklin
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 01 Dec 2024 | 11:31
Santa greets children at the Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Franklin. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Members of the Franklin Band perform at the tree lighting.
Kayhla, Rhys and Colby Bird of Franklin pose with Santa.
Bianca and Alexsa Raperto pose with Santa.
Tiana and Trenton Torppey in front of the Christmas tree in Franklin.
Corey, Andrew, Jenna and Lily Houghtaling in front of the Christmas tree in Franklin.
