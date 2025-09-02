Home
Photos: Chalk the Walk in Ogdensburg
maria kovic
Ogdensburg
/
| 02 Sep 2025 | 04:20
Children use chalk to decorate the entry to Ogdensburg Elementary School on Monday, Sept. 1. School started for the fall with a half-day Tuesday, Sept. 2. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Megan and Adalyn Shenise, at left, take part in the second annual Chalk the Walk sponsored by the Ogdensburg PTO.
A girl colors bricks at Ogdensburg Elementary School on Monday, Sept. 1.
Parker Zawacki’s message to fellow students: ‘Have a good year.’
Johana Gorga helps ‘chalk the walk.’
Dallas Klein and Cattleya Richardson.
Mary and Abigail Swiss.
Megan and Adalyn Shenise of Ogdensburg.
Comentários
