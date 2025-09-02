x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Chalk the Walk in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg /
| 02 Sep 2025 | 04:20
    Children use chalk to decorate the entry to Ogdensburg Elementary School on Monday, Sept. 1. School started for the fall with a half-day Tuesday, Sept. 2. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Children use chalk to decorate the entry to Ogdensburg Elementary School on Monday, Sept. 1. School started for the fall with a half-day Tuesday, Sept. 2. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Megan and Adalyn Shenise, at left, take part in the second annual Chalk the Walk sponsored by the Ogdensburg PTO.
    Megan and Adalyn Shenise, at left, take part in the second annual Chalk the Walk sponsored by the Ogdensburg PTO.
    A girl colors bricks at Ogdensburg Elementary School on Monday, Sept. 1.
    A girl colors bricks at Ogdensburg Elementary School on Monday, Sept. 1.
    Parker Zawacki’s message to fellow students: ‘Have a good year.’
    Parker Zawacki’s message to fellow students: ‘Have a good year.’
    Johana Gorga helps ‘chalk the walk.’
    Johana Gorga helps ‘chalk the walk.’
    Photos: Chalk the Walk in Ogdensburg
    Photos: Chalk the Walk in Ogdensburg
    Dallas Klein and Cattleya Richardson.
    Dallas Klein and Cattleya Richardson.
    Mary and Abigail Swiss.
    Mary and Abigail Swiss.
    Megan and Adalyn Shenise of Ogdensburg.
    Megan and Adalyn Shenise of Ogdensburg.
    Photos: Chalk the Walk in Ogdensburg