x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: 9/11 Memorial Service

| 18 Sep 2024 | 05:19
    The Guether sisters sing during the 9/11 Memorial Service on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Franklin. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Guether sisters sing during the 9/11 Memorial Service on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Franklin. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Members of the Franklin Borough Fire Department.
    Members of the Franklin Borough Fire Department.
    Luminaries line the walkway.
    Luminaries line the walkway.
    The Franklin Band performs during the service.
    The Franklin Band performs during the service.
    Adrienne Desch and her son Cameron of Lafayette attend the service.
    Adrienne Desch and her son Cameron of Lafayette attend the service.
    Members of the Franklin Borough Fire Department.
    Members of the Franklin Borough Fire Department.