Pet supply drive to support OSCAR and Father John’s this weekend at Industry

Industry Restaurant and Bar in Sparta is collecting pet supplies and donations for both One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR) and Father John’s Animal House this weekend.

Industry owner Steve Scro was inspired to host the fundraiser after learning about the influx of pandemic pets shelters have continued to receive over the past two years.

“This is an important one for me,” said Scro, who has two cats of his own from Father John’s. “Both of those animal shelters...They put their heart and soul into these animals.”

Both shelters expressed excitement over the opportunity to partner together with Industry, and keep their animals fed and happy through the holiday season. Father John’s Animal House takes in approximately 800 dogs and cats each year. OSCAR’s kennel is always full, and has approximately 60 mouths to feed every day.

To donate

Visit Industry Restaurant and Bar in Sparta on Saturday, Dec. 17 between 12 and 10 p.m., or Sunday, Dec. 18 between 12 and 5 p.m. to drop off donations. Enter through the main doors, where you will find representatives from Father John’s and OSCAR. Both monetary donations and supplies will be accepted. Donations will be evenly split between the two organizations.

The shelters are looking for the following supplies: dry puppy food, soft dog treats, bleach, laundry detergent, peanut butter, Pine Sol, dog leashes, contractor garbage bags, pet waste bags, chicken or turkey dry dog and cat food, non-clumping kitty litter, flea and tick treatment, KMR Kitten Milk Replacement, kitten miracle nipples, heartworm preventative, Kongs, paper towels, toys, disinfectant wipes, and wet food for dogs, cats and kittens.

Those who make a donation on Saturday can bring their receipt to Maxwell and Molly’s for a 15% discount on Christmas candles, clothes, cookies and toys. The discount is available on Saturday only.