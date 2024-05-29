x
Pet Lovers Fest

| 29 May 2024 | 12:13
    Pet Lovers Fest raises money for Father John’s Animal House on Saturday, May 18 in Lafayette. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Tammy Seller of Lafayette brought two dogs to the event at the Shoppes at Lafayette.
    Nick Luciano and Diana Zaccaro of Wantage were accompanied by a small dog.
    Dogs available for adoption could show off in the field.
    Volunteers held dogs available for adoption.
    A variety of vendors had goods for sale.
