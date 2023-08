Cadette Girl Scouts Jenna Altieri and Bella Velasco with the Wallkill Valley Girl Scouts are doing a Silver Award project: A Pet Adoption Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Hamburg Firemen’s Pavilion, 208 Route 23.

Father John’s Animal House and St. Francis Animal Rescue will bring animals for adoption.

The girls asked Holly Romahn, a teacher at Hardyston Elementary School, to write “Waggy Tales” describing some of the animals up for adoption.