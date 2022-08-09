Pass It Along Triathlon sees huge turnout after two-year hiatus

On Saturday, July 30, 220 triathletes competed in the 2022 Pass It Along Triathlon at Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta, NJ. This annual event, presented by Atlantic Sports Health and Newton Medical Center, has taken place since 2008. After a two-year hiatus, participants, event staff, and volunteers were thrilled to bring it back to life in the beautiful Lake Mohawk community.

This race is an annual fundraiser for local non-profit, Pass It Along. Funds raised support the Pass It Along mission of building confident, resilient, and compassionate teenagers through self-discovery, leadership, and volunteerism. Pass It Along has been making a difference in the lives of teens in Sussex, Morris, and Warren counties for over 20 years. To learn more about Pass It Along programs and volunteer opportunities, visit passitalong.org.

This event was made possible by the Lake Mohawk Country Club, Atlantic Sports Health, Newton Medical Center and Sierra Landscape Management. Additional sponsors include Gears n’ Grinds, Culligan Water, Sparwick Contracting, iHeartMedia, Biondo Investment Advisors, Thorlabs, Krogh’s Brew Pub, Ivy Rehab, DJ Killgxxd, Live Well Psychology, Root Runners, KB Communications, and Stan’s Sports Center.

“It was a beautiful day that radiated with all the positivity that is Pass It Along. From the moment participants hit the water, volunteers and spectators were standing by with smiling faces and cheers of encouragement as 220 triathletes put their skills to the test,” said Elizabeth Smith, Pass It Along’s development and operations manager. “Pass It Along is so thrilled to be able to bring this long-standing fundraising event back to life with the support of co-presenting sponsors, Atlantic Health Systems and Newton Medical Center, as well as gold sponsor, Sierra Landscape Management. We thank Lake Mohawk Country Club for always being so accommodating, and the participants and members of the community for helping to support Pass It Along mission of building confident, compassionate, and resilient teenagers through self-discovery, leadership and volunteerism.”