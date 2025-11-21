Over 500 families receive Thanksgiving meals

More than 500 Sussex County families will enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimmings this year, thanks to donations from local businesses, churches and individuals supporting Project Self-Sufficiency.

Agency staff and volunteers recently packed and distributed hundreds of frozen turkeys along with fresh produce, cranberry sauce, vegetables, stuffing mix, dinner rolls and freshly baked pies.

“For many of our participants, food insecurity has become a pervasive and deeply troubling issue. The overwhelming generosity of our friends and neighbors is appreciated now more than ever,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We have a lot to be thankful for this year.”

Longtime volunteer Michael McNamara and his family donated thousands of pounds of fresh vegetables in recognition of McNamara’s recent birthday. “My whole family is involved in supporting Project Self-Sufficiency all year long,” he said. “I have been fortunate in my life, and I am honored to be able to use this opportunity to help those in need.”

The First Presbyterian Church of Newton Youth Group, with help from the congregation and Girl Scout Troop 98136, supplied 216 freshly baked pies.

Ames Rubber CEO Chuck Roberts led a fundraising effort through the Lake Mohawk Golf Club and other community members to purchase 300 turkeys. Roberts, who has participated in the effort for about a decade alongside Leadership Council member Roy Knutsen, said the tradition is important to him.

Additional donations of turkeys, food, baked goods, gift cards and funds were provided by numerous individuals, families and businesses. Krave Caterers supplied five complete Thanksgiving dinners. A joint food drive organized by board member Dee Fernandez and Leadership Council member Kathy Nauta resulted in gift cards and funding for bushels of canned goods and fresh produce. Gulick’s Fruit Farm contributed hundreds of pounds of apples, and Valley View Farms donated fresh produce. Significant contributions also came from Selective Insurance, Kiddie Academy of Sparta, Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation and Perfect Pointe Performing Arts Studio.

Parishioners from Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church delivered meals to homebound families, continuing a tradition that has been in place for roughly 40 years.