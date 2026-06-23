One dead in Franklin crash

One person died and three others were sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Route 23 in Franklin last week.

Police said shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, a crash involving a dump truck, a Ford SUV and a Toyota SUV occurred at the intersection of Route 23 and Mabie Street in Franklin.

“A preliminary investigation conducted by the agency found that the Ford SUV occupied by a female driver and a female juvenile front seated passenger were struck on the driver side of their vehicle by the dump truck traveling in the northbound lane,” Franklin police said in a June 18 press release. “The initial impact with the dump truck resulted in the Ford SUV entering the southbound lane of Route 23 where it was struck again at the driver’s side by the southbound Toyota SUV. The dump truck continued northbound briefly before leaving the roadway over the southbound shoulder where it struck a utility pole and came to rest in the rear yard of a nearby residence.”

Police said that upon arrival, responding officers were directed by bystanders to the occupants in the Ford, both of whom had readily apparent serious injuries. Several of the bystanders had already begun to render aid to the occupants in the other two vehicles.

Police said the driver of the Ford and her passenger were transported via individual medevac units to a local trauma center. The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at a nearby medical center. Though there are some reports online identifying the deceased driver and her female passenger, police have yet to release that information.

The other two drivers also received hospital care.

“Unfortunately, due to the fact this is a recently initiated and ongoing investigation, I am not authorized to clarify additional queries specific to the investigation being conducted, which includes any specificity related to the mechanics and physics of the crash,” Franklin police Sgt. Robert Vander Ploeg said two days after the crash. “Additionally, out of regard for the patients and their families, as well as the deceased, specifics regarding the manner and location of care are currently being withheld. There will be an additional update provided to our community, and any vested media outlets, via a formal release within the next few days.”

The Franklin Borough Police Department was assisted by the Franklin Fire Department, Hardyston Township Police Department, Hamburg Borough Police Department, Ogdensburg Borough Police Department, St. Clare’s Ambulance Service, St. Clare’s Paramedics, Atlantic Health Services and the New Jersey State Police.

Police had not released the identity of anyone involved in the accident as of Tuesday morning.