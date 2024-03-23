Ogdensburg School adopts ‘No Tech Tuesdays’

In a return to simplicity amid the pervasive technology of the modern world, Ogdensburg School has begun “No Tech Tuesdays.”

The school hired Lauren Muriello, a licensed psychotherapist, to educate students and parents about how to control technology instead of letting it control them.

During a middle school assembly, she discussed the social media culture, critical thinking skills, why it’s easy to be mean on social media and creating a healthy balance for optimal well-being.

When meeting with parents, Muriello discussed the impact of social media on the developing minds of children and teens, how the “rabbit hole” of content can be harmful to youth mental health and how parents can manage screen time to foster a healthy balance.