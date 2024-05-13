x
Ogdensburg art students honored

| 13 May 2024 | 10:07
    OA1 Ogdensburg School seventh-grader Adrianna Perea won first place for her artwork, ‘The World Up Close,’ in the 45th annual Young Artist Expo, sponsored by the Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts. (Photos provided)
    OA2 Ogdensburg School art teacher Wendy Ransom poses with eighth-grader Cassidy Lairson, who won first place for her artwork, ‘The Cat Supper.’
    OA3 Ogdensburg School students participated in the 45th annual Young Artist Expo, sponsored by the Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts.
    Eighth-grader Cassidy Lairson, who won first place for her artwork, ‘The Cat Supper.’
    The Cat Supper’ by eighth-grader Cassidy Lairson.
