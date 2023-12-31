Officials to take oaths of office this week

Franklin Mayor John Sowden IV will be sworn in to a new term at the council’s annual reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the municipal building, 46 Main St.

Sowden, a Republican, defeated Shane Hrbek, an Independent, in the Nov. 7 election.

Councilmen John Postas and Joe Limon also will take the oath of office. They were unopposed in their bids for re-election.

The Franklin Board of Education’s reorganization meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Franklin School, 50 Washington Ave.

Board president Wayne Bartron and vice president Kathleen Clohessey will take their oaths for new terms. They were unopposed in their bids for re-election.

Hardyston

The Township Council will hold its reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at the municipal building, 149 Wheatsworth Road.

Mayor Brian Kaminski and Councilman Frank Cicerale will be sworn in to new terms. They were unopposed in their bids for re-election.

The Hardyston Board of Education’s reorganization meeting will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Hardyston Township Middle School, 183 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg.

Nicholas Demsak, Brian Drelick and Susan Lucarelli will take the oath of office. They were elected to three seats on the board from a field of seven candidates.

Demsak will begin his fourth term on the board and Lucarelli will start her third.

Hamburg

The Mayor and Council reorganization meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3.

Joyce Oehler and George Endres will be sworn in to new terms. They were unopposed in their bids for re-election.

The Hamburg Board of Education’s reorganization meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Hamburg Public School.

Board president Robert Jones and members Tricia Schels and David Dreifus will be sworn in to new terms. They ran unopposed in November.

Lafayette

The Township Committee will hold its reorganization at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 in the municipal building, 33 Morris Farm Road.

Deputy Mayor Alan Henderson and Lisa Carlson will take the oath of office. They ran unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

Carlson, a former school board member, succeeds Gregory Corcoran, who did not seek re-election.

The Lafayette Township Board of Education’s reorganization meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at Lafayette Township School, 178 Beaver Run Road.

Board president Josh Aikens and members Deborah Fagan and William Dianella will be sworn in to new terms. They won re-election Nov. 7 in a field of four candidates.

Ogdensburg

The mayor and council will hold their reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 2.

Councilmen Steven Ciasullo and Alfonse DeMeo will be sworn in to new terms. They ran unopposed Nov. 7.

The Ogdensburg Board of Education’s reorganization meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Ogdensburg Elementary School, 100 Main St.

Board vice president Toni Corban and members Stacy Walsh and Lazaro Menendez will take the oath of office. They ran unopposed in November.

CORRECTION: The date for the Lafayette Township Board of Education meeting was incorrect in an earlier version of this article.