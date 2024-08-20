x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show

Lafayette /
| 20 Aug 2024 | 06:50
    Cars on display in what is billed as North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Shoppes at Lafayette. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Cars on display in what is billed as North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Shoppes at Lafayette. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Suzanne, Warren and Warren Potter of Lafayette. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Suzanne, Warren and Warren Potter of Lafayette. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The show returns Sept. 17 at the Shoppes at Lafayette.
    The show returns Sept. 17 at the Shoppes at Lafayette.
    North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show
    Liam Flynn of Newton.
    Liam Flynn of Newton.
    North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show
    North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show
    North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show
    Martin O’Donnell and Tre and Katie Jenkins.
    Martin O’Donnell and Tre and Katie Jenkins.
    North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show
    North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show
    North Jersey’s Biggest Car + Truck Show