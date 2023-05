Jason Tangorra became the eighth chief in the history of the Hamburg Police Department when he took the oath of office Monday evening, May 1.

He has been the officer-in-charge for about four years while the department was headed by a civilian police director.

Hamburg hired a police director in 2012. At that time, no officers had the experience to be the chief, Mayor Richard Krasnomowitz said.

Last fall, the Borough Council voted to eliminate the police director position “because we had adequate experience there,” he said.

”We’re extremely happy to have a chief back in operation again, and Jason’s going to do a phenomenal job.”

With Tangorra as chief, the administrative and law enforcement responsibilities will be handled by one person, which will save the borough some money, the mayor noted.

Hamburg is the only municipality in Sussex County to have used a police director.