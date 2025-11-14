New law strengthens legal protections for farmers

Governor Phil Murphy signed bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Parker Space (R-24) that strengthens legal protections for commercial farmers under the “Right to Farm Act.”

“By enacting this law, we are protecting farmers from bad-faith lawsuits that waste time and money,” said Sen. Space. “It’s hard enough to make a living farming the land and dealing with frivolous complaints only makes it more difficult. Today’s bill signing sends a clear message that we stand with our farmers and honor the traditions that have shaped New Jersey’s rich agricultural heritage.”

Farmers will now be able to submit applications to a county agriculture development board, or the State Agriculture Development Committee to recover reasonable costs and attorney fees incurred in the defense of bad faith complaints against legitimate commercial operations, activities, or structures.

If the complaint is determined to have been made in bad faith, the appropriate board would issue an order for the complainant to pay reasonable costs and fees to the farmer.

The bill was strongly supported by the New Jersey Farm Bureau and others in the state agricultural community.