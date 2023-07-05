Miss Lafayette contest is tonight

The 2023 Miss Lafayette contest will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at the municipal building.

The person chosen Miss Lafayette must be available for the Queen of the Fair contest Saturday, Aug. 5. There is a mandatory rehearsal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Queen of the Fair must be available to make appearances and interviews during the rest of the fair week.

The top six winners at the fair will receive monetary gifts, including $1,000 for the Queen, $600 for the first runner-up and $400 for the second runner-up.