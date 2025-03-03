ABOUT

Female dog. 11 years old.

Lafayette

CHARACTERISTICS

Peyton is one of our senior girls - 11 years young and full of life!

Don’t let her age fool you, she’s got a heart full of energy and a playful spirit.

Peyton may be in her golden years, but she’s still ready for adventures and endless fun.

This sweet girl deserves a forever home, where she can spend the rest of her days surrounded by love and comfort.

Come meet Peyton, and we promise you’ll fall in love instantly!

COAT LENGTH

Short.

Father John’s Animal House

50 Father John’s Lane

Lafayette, NJ 07848

973-300-5909

info@fatherjohns.org