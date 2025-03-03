ABOUT
Female dog. 11 years old.
Lafayette
CHARACTERISTICS
Peyton is one of our senior girls - 11 years young and full of life!
Don’t let her age fool you, she’s got a heart full of energy and a playful spirit.
Peyton may be in her golden years, but she’s still ready for adventures and endless fun.
This sweet girl deserves a forever home, where she can spend the rest of her days surrounded by love and comfort.
Come meet Peyton, and we promise you’ll fall in love instantly!
COAT LENGTH
Short.
ADOPT PEYTON
Father John’s Animal House
50 Father John’s Lane
Lafayette, NJ 07848
973-300-5909
info@fatherjohns.org