About 60 people took part in the May the Fourth Be With You 5K on Saturday evening, May 4 in Franklin.

Michael Gibson, 14, won the race with a time of 19:05.6. It was the first 5K run by the freshman, who is on the track team at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

Miles Jacobs, 11, placed second with a time of 21:18.0, and Nicholas Davis, 8, was third in 24:46.1.

Miss Franklin, Chrystine Mowles, presented medals to everyone who finished the 5K.

The race started at 8 p.m. at the Franklin Mineral Museum.

It was the third one organized by the borough’s Recreation Committee. The first two were held on summer evenings in 2018 and 2019.

When committee members decided to plan another 5K, they wanted to move it to a cooler time of year.

James Affinito, a huge “Star Wars” fan, suggested holding it May 4. Runners were encouraged to wear “Star Wars” costumes or fluorescent colors.