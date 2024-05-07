x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

May the Fourth Be With You 5K

Franklin /
| 07 May 2024 | 06:41
    Runners start the May the Fourth Be With You 5K on the evening of Saturday, May 4 at the Franklin Mineral Museum. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Runners start the May the Fourth Be With You 5K on the evening of Saturday, May 4 at the Franklin Mineral Museum. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Franklin Recreation Committee member James Affinito, dressed as Darth Vader, prepares to start the May the Fourth Be With You 5K on Saturday, May 4. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Franklin Recreation Committee member James Affinito, dressed as Darth Vader, prepares to start the May the Fourth Be With You 5K on Saturday, May 4. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Michael Gibson, 14, wins the 5K with a time of 19:05.6. It was the first 5K run by the freshman, who is on the track team at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.
    Michael Gibson, 14, wins the 5K with a time of 19:05.6. It was the first 5K run by the freshman, who is on the track team at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.
    Miss Franklin, Chrystine Mowles, offers a medal to a four-legged finisher.
    Miss Franklin, Chrystine Mowles, offers a medal to a four-legged finisher.
    Residents cheer on the runners.
    Residents cheer on the runners.
    May the Fourth Be With You 5K
    May the Fourth Be With You 5K
    May the Fourth Be With You 5K
    May the Fourth Be With You 5K
    May the Fourth Be With You 5K
    May the Fourth Be With You 5K
    May the Fourth Be With You 5K

About 60 people took part in the May the Fourth Be With You 5K on Saturday evening, May 4 in Franklin.

Michael Gibson, 14, won the race with a time of 19:05.6. It was the first 5K run by the freshman, who is on the track team at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

Miles Jacobs, 11, placed second with a time of 21:18.0, and Nicholas Davis, 8, was third in 24:46.1.

Miss Franklin, Chrystine Mowles, presented medals to everyone who finished the 5K.

The race started at 8 p.m. at the Franklin Mineral Museum.

It was the third one organized by the borough’s Recreation Committee. The first two were held on summer evenings in 2018 and 2019.

When committee members decided to plan another 5K, they wanted to move it to a cooler time of year.

James Affinito, a huge “Star Wars” fan, suggested holding it May 4. Runners were encouraged to wear “Star Wars” costumes or fluorescent colors.